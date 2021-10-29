Buchholz Bobcats Take On The Forest Wildcats After Major Bolles Defeat

The Buchholz Bobcats (7-1) will face off against the Forest Wildcats (3-5) at home on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Buchholz (7-1)

The Bobcats are coming in hot after their last win against the previously undefeated Bolles Bulldogs. On Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Buchholz defeated Bolles 14-7 in Starke, Florida. The win puts the Bobcats on a four-game winning streak after their loss to Cardinal Gibbons earlier in the season, and leaves them ranked third in Florida Class 7A and first in Florida Class 7A Division 2. The Bobcats are now 7-1 as they prepare to take on the Forest High School Wildcats at home today.

Buchholz continues to dominate each week as they take on new teams and show their ability to compete. Junior quarterback Creed Whittemore, in particular, has proven his leadership in helping bring home seven wins for his team. Whittemore has thrown for 1304 passing yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He averages 163 yards per game, and is aided by wide receiver Quan Lee in securing consecutive powerful wins for the Bobcats.

Lee and Whittemore have served as a powerful duo on the field throughout their senior season at Buchholz. Quan Lee continues to lead the team in receiving yards with 523 yards this season, averaging 18.7 yards per reception. He also has eight touchdowns so far this season, four rushing and four receiving.

Forest (3-5)

The Forest Wildcats on the other hand are coming off a tough loss to Hawthorne High School last week. The Wildcats lost 27-6 with their only score coming in the 4th quarter. Forest has struggled in away games so far this season as they are 0-3 when not at home.

Wide receivers Jamarrien Burt, a University of Florida 2022 commit, and Jabrel Samuel are frequent targets from Quarterback Stephen Curry. The Wildcats tend to score the bulk of their points either right away or in the last quarter of the game. Forest has a scoring average of 13.3 and the highest scoring average per quarter is three in both the first and forth.

Expectations

The Buchholz Bobcats should destroy the Forest Wildcats. The Bobcats are on a high coming off the huge win last week versus Bolles. They are returning home this week and bringing all the excitement to Friday night’s game. Forest is traveling again after an away game last week and have yet to win on the road. On Friday, we will find out if the Wildcats will give the Bobcats a challenge, or if Buchholz will win with flying colors.