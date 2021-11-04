Crimson Tide Heavy Favorite Against LSU

The No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1. 4-1 SEC) is set to host the LSU Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) Saturday night. Alabama looks to continue their hot streak since their loss against Texas A&M, while the Tigers hope to rebound after losing to Ole Miss last week.

The Crimson Tide has won nine out of the last 10 meetings against the Tigers. Additionally, they look to defeat LSU for the second straight year. However, since 2005, eight games have been decided by seven points or less, including three games that went to overtime. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron wishes to get his second win against the Crimson Tide with the Tigers in his final season in Baton Rouge.

LSU Looking to Stay Successful In the Run Game

Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price has been on a tear recently running the ball. Davis-Price has rushed 627 rushing yards on the year, with 287 yards against the Gators two weeks ago. He has six touchdowns on the year, with all six coming in the last three games.

LSU is 27-2 under Orgeron when a tailback produces 100 yards rushing. So, it is pivotal for Davis-Price to have a big game on the ground. Orgeron said it was vitally important to be 50/50 on offense because of Alabama’s front seven but still wants to dominate on the ground.

Young Looks to Keep Leading Crimson Tide Offense

Alabama has one of the most dominant and consistent offenses in the country this year. The team is averaging 45.9 points per game along with averaging almost 500 total yards per game. Quarterback Bryce Young is at the center of it all. Young is tied for fourth in the nation in passing touchdowns. The Heisman front-runner is also ranked fifth in the country in passing efficiency. The Tigers rank 87th in pass defense, giving up 242.5 yards per game in the air. So, expect Young to keep dominating opposing defenses this weekend.

Additionally, running back Brian Robinson Jr. leads the Crimson Tide on the ground with ten rushing touchdowns, while also averaging 115,2 yards in league games. Alabama averages 171 rushing yards per game, so it will take a handful of Tigers to stop the Crimson Tide offensively. Orgeron has a lot of praise for Robinson Jr, as he is impressed with his ability to find holes in the defense.