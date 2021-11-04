Top-Ranked Georgia Hosts Missouri

The undefeated No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will host the unranked Missouri Tigers. Head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will look to maintain their perfect record coming out of this weekend’s SEC faceoff.

Georgia Bulldogs

The 8-0 Georgia Bulldogs have continued to prove their dominance in the SEC. Following their 34-7 victory over the Florida Gators last weekend, the Bulldogs will look to keep the momentum going into their Saturday match against the Tigers.

Defensively, the Bulldogs have remained dominant. Against Florida, Georgia’s defense had three second-quarter turnovers that lead to touchdowns. Before last weekend, turnovers were Georgia’s weakness. The Bulldogs ranked were ranked top three in every category besides turnovers.

Also, the defense held off Florida until late in the fourth quarter, only allowing one touchdown.

Offensively, the Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in 2:09 at the end of the second quarter.

Coach Smart and the Bulldogs will look to continue their dominance this season and secure another win going into this weekend.

Missouri Tigers

Last week, Missouri came back from a deficit to come out of top of Vanderbilt 37-28. In this victory, running back Tyler Badie led the Tiger’s offense with two rushing touchdowns and 294 total yards. Tiger’s head coach Eliah Drinkwitz was pleased with his team’s gritty performance.

With the nation’s worst rushing defense, Missouri will be up for a challenge against a strong Georgia team. However, Drinkwitz is up for the challenge, looking at the game as an opportunity to improve.

Also, the Tiger’s quarterback situation is uncertain. With starting quarterback Connor Bazelak leaving last week’s game with an injury, Tyler Macon or Brady Cook will possibly need to step up.

While preparing for Saturday’s meeting, Drinkwitz acknowledged Georgia’s strong defense.

Overall, Missouri will be up for a challenge facing the strong No. 1 ranked Georgia team.

The Matchup

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs will look to maintain their rank and record coming out of this weekend. The Tigers will look to put up a fight against their SEC powerhouse opponent.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at noon. The game can be watched on ESPN.