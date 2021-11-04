Florida women’s basketball opens up 2021-22 season

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team tips off against the Flagler College Saints in an exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. This marks the first time Florida fans will see the 2021-22 team in action.

The Gators hope to capture their fifth win against the Saints; UF leads the series 4-2. However, the last time the teams squared off dates back to 1979.

Who to watch

The dynamic duo of Lavender Briggs and Kiara Smith return to the court for Florida. The two averaged a combined 38.3 points per game as the top-scoring pair in the Southeastern Conference.

After her breakout sophomore season, Briggs found herself on the Preseason First Team All-SEC. The guard averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The junior sits 214 points away from becoming the 27th UF women’s basketball player to reach 1,000 points.

Smith was the only player in the SEC to lead her team in total points, rebounds and assists. And it paid off as the graduate student was named to the Second Team All-SEC. She averaged 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Other notable mentions:

Jordyn Merritt

Nina Rickards

Kristina Moore

Faith Dut

The entire Gators roster is heavily armed and eager for a winning record this year. Though they failed to earn a spot on the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

New beginnings for Florida

After Cam Newbauer’s resignation on July 16, Kelly Rae Finley took over as interim head coach. But the Newbauer drama didn’t end there as players and former players alike came forward accusing him of abuse — in detail. Under new leadership, Florida looks to overcome adversity — it won’t waste this opportunity.

While UF hits the court Friday, the regular season begins Tuesday. The Gators look to tackle the Georgia State Panthers at 5 p.m. at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Florida has big shoes to fill as it’s won seven of its last 10 season-openers.