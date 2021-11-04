Tua staying put for now

With the trade deadline expiring on Nov. 2, Tua Tagovailoa supporters rejoiced at the realization of Tua remaining a Dolphin.

As the deadline was approaching, trade rumors surrounding the Texans’ Deshaun Watson began to heat up as many expected him to be shipped to Miami. According to fans and executives around the league, Tua has not met the expectations of a fifth overall pick. Therefore, a push for the Dolphins to trade for Watson was ideal and soon to be.

Facing 22 lawsuits regarding sexual assault, the Dolphins rejected to pull the trigger for the quarterback who may face legal troubles. Although there are claims the organization was in talks with Houston regarding Watson, the Dolphins have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Over the course of the season, the organization consistently expressed its content in Tagovailoa. Many believe Miami shot down the allegations to preserve the confidence of their second-year quarterback.

Are the Dolphins really happy with him or are they trying to uplift their QB after the embarrassing trade rumors?

Here’s what Dolphins General manager Chris Grier had to say about the idea.

Tua better than Publicized?

Coming out of Alabama, Tagovailoa was expected to be a generational talent at the No.5 pick. Prior to the draft, a season-ending hip injury lowered his draft stock in which he fell to the Dolphins. Since then, Tua has been heavily scrutinized for his play and abilities.

The knack on Tua has been his lack of arm strength and durability. But when you look at the contextual factors surrounding Tua, it is unfair judgment.

In his rookie year, Tua was still working his way back from a season-ending hip injury. It wasn’t until this season that he said he finally felt 100%. Not to mention, the supporting cast surrounding Tua hasn’t been the best.

Currently ranked last in the NFL, the Dolphins o-line has been horrendous, to say the least.

Without time to throw the ball, how can the executives really evaluate the talent of the Dolphins QB?

Patience is Key

Even though Tua’s struggles have been highly analyzed compared to some of the other younger quarterbacks, his numbers in his younger career actually surpass the numbers of other superstar quarterbacks when they were at his point in their career.

I’ll just leave this here for all the arm chair gms pic.twitter.com/ONSBYCv9In — paul coleman (@CtGRAVEN) November 1, 2021

Pro Bowler Josh Allen didn’t propel himself into the superstar role until his third season in the league.

Tua has made the expected jump from his first year to his second year, but his improvement remains overlooked. Matched up against some of the star quarterbacks in NFL history at this point of their careers, Tua’s numbers are actually much better than advertised.

Tired of the mediocrity they have faced the last 20 years, Dolphin fans are rushing Tagovailoa’s development. Displaying patience, the Dolphins have chosen to stick with Tua and wait to see what their young quarterback can become.

Dolphins fans should take this same approach with their young field general.