Bills Vs Jaguars Preview

This Sunday the Buffalo Bills will be traveling to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars. The Bills lead the all time series 9-8, winning last meeting in 2018, 24-21.

Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are coming into this matchup with a record of 5-2 and atop of the AFC East division.

The Bills are coming off a victory against fellow division rival Miami Dolphins. With that victory the Bills have now swept the Dolphins on the season.

The Bills have the leagues best scoring defense only allowing 14.4 points per game.

If things keep going in the Bills favor they should be a team that can make a deep playoff run barring any kind of injury, or setbacks.

Jacksonville

The Jaguars are coming into thus matchup with a record of 1-6 after a 31-7 loss to the Settle Seahawks.

Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows he and the whole team did not paly well last week against the Seahawks and will use this game as a motivator to get better at the quarterback position. And to make improvements against a very good Bills team.

The Jaguars, coach Urban Meyer is unsure about the health and availability of star running back James Robinson, and whether there is a chance he can play despite not practicing.

The Jaguars have had their struggles this season but that was certainly expected by experts since the team is in the process of a rebuild. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence will get better, and with such a young team around him a win against the Bills will go a long way in building not only his confidence but the teams confidence. The Jaguars are nowhere near the top of any statistical categories, but they have competed in every game, as well as suffering some close loses to good teams.

The Bills should not walk into this matchup thinking they will blow out the Jaguars. The Jaguars will give them a fight for 60 minutes so it would not be surprising if the Bills win a close game.