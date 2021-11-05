High School Football Preview Week 10

High School football is back for the final week of the regular season with many teams needing a win in order to get a chance to play in the postseason.

Hawthorne vs. North Marion

Hawthorne comes into their final regular-season game of the season with a record of 7-0 as they face off against North Marion. In their last game, the Hornets are coming off a 27-6 win and have only allowed six points in their last two games. Leading the way for Hawthorne is junior Brian James, who has 826 yards in seven games with eight touchdowns. Kickoff is set for Friday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville vs. Eastside

Gainesville is looking for their eighth win of the season when they take on Eastside. The Hurricanes have won three straight and defeated St. Augustine in their last game, 17-14. The Rams have only two wins in nine games but had both those come in their last two games. They defeated Palatka and Santa Fe after starting the season 0-7. Game time is set for November 5 at 7 p.m.

Buchholz vs. Bartram Trail

After a 75-7 win in their last game, Buchholz and Bartram Trail are set to face off on Friday, November 5, at 7 p.m. Both teams are 8-1 this year as the Bobcats had their lone loss come against Cardinal Gibbons while the Bears lost by six to Lincoln. They also have been red-hot offensively, combining to score 186 points in their last two games combined. However, it has been the defense that Head Coach Mark Whittemore is most proud about that has led Buchholz to being one of the top teams in the country.

Other Notable Games

Union County (9-0) vs. Cocoa Beach (1-8) Nov. 5, 7 p.m.

Providence School (3-6) vs. Bell (3-6) Nov. 5, 7 p.m.

Keystone (9-0) vs. P.K. Yonge (6-3) Nov. 5, 7 p.m.

Fort White (5-3) vs. Bradford (4-5) Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Umatilla (5-4) vs. Bronson (5-4) Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.

South Sumpter (5-4) vs. Newberry (5-4) Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.