Gators Football looks to bounce back against South Carolina

The Gators and the Gamecocks have both had starts to the season that leave fans wanting more. Both teams have a 4-4 record entering Saturday’s game.

Where are the Gators at this point in the season?

At a 4-4 record going into Saturday, the Gators are looking to get back into the win column after a 27-point loss to the Georgia Bulldogs last time out.

Florida’s coach, Dan Mullen, kept players and assistant coaches out of media availability over the week of practices. His goal was to keep the focus high. It seems to have worked as Mullen talked about the state of the team after practice.

Anthony Treash, a senior college analyst for PFF, talked about the quarterback situation for the Gators. This has been a major talking point for the team all season long.

For Anthony Richardson, though, he left the Georgia game early with a concussion. He is questionable for Saturday’s game.

Mullen talked further about how the players are feeling about the SEC matchup.

What’s going on with South Carolina

South Carolina is 4-4 on the season with all four losses coming at the hands of SEC opponents. The one SEC team they beat was Vanderbilt, in a game they won by one point.

One problem for the Gamecocks has been injuries. Head coach Shane Beamer said it is not the most optimal situation to be in, given the number of injuries they have.

Todd Ellis, the play-by-play announcer for South Carolina, talked about the team’s defense. He said they are technically sound and pointed out senior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare.

The South Carolina defense is 12th in the nation for passing defense. They allow 177 passing yards per game. The Gators are not far behind, allowing 193 passing yards per game.

The Gators are 18 point favorites against South Carolina. Coverage of the game will be on SEC Network.