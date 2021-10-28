High School Football Local Matchups This Week

High School football is back for week nine as many teams finish their regular season as well as one school playing their first playoff game.

P.K. Yonge vs. Providence School

P.K. Yonge will play at Providence School Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Blue Wave have a 5-3 record and have won four straight after starting the season 1-3. Also, they have been great on the ground and have 1,231 rushing yards led by Quarterback Aaron Small Jr and KJ Wooden, which Head Coach Kevin Doelling will be counting on tonight in what should be wet and rainy night.

The Stallions are 3-5 and have struggled of late. They have lost three straight and have allowed 97 points during the losing streak.

Santa Fe Catholic vs. Oak Hall

Santa Fe Catholic High School is set to face Oak hall in the first round of the SSAC 11-Man Football Championship. After winning only one game last season, the Hawks are 5-2 after their win over Cocoa Beach 45-6 in their last game. Kickoff for this game is set for Friday, October 29, at 7 p.m.

The Eagles are 6-1 and come in as the top seed. They are coming off a 35-0 win and have not given up a point in their last six quarters.

Gainesville vs. St. Augustine

A pair of two-loss teams will play as Gainesville is set to play St. Augustine on Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m. The Hurricanes have two straight and earned a 49-7 victory over Ridgeview in their last game after their tough loss to city rival in Buchholz on October 7. Head Coach Dock Pollard has been pleased with how his team has responded since.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Matanzas 37-21 on October 22 and have scored at least 28 points in all of their wins this year.

Eastside vs. Santa Fe

Eastside and Santa Fe get set to play for the first time this season. The two teams have combined to go 1-15. The Rams’ only win came against Palatka 27-8 one week ago. The Raiders, though, are 0-8 and have been outscored 280-156 this year. Santa Fe has also lost three of the last four head-to-head matchups. This game is set for Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m.

Newberry vs. Union County

Newberry will face one of their toughest tests this season when they play Union County on Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m. Newberry is 5-3 and has won three of four games, including a double-overtime win against Palatka on a pick-six. However, the Fightin’ Tigers are 8-0 and have scored at least 50 points in five of their games this year, including a 49-14 win against Santa Fe last week.

Bucholtz vs. Forest

Creed Whittemore, brother of Florida Gators Trent Whittemore, is set to lead Bucholtz in their matchup against Forest. According to Max Preps, the Bobcats come in as the 83rd ranked team in the nation, while Whitemore has thrown for 1,304 yards and has 338 yards rushing. Also, Quan Lee and Amarius Hale have combined for 455 yards rushing. This will be their first matchup against Forest since their 52-36 win in 2011. Kickoff is Friday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Other Notable Games

Keystone Heights (8-0) vs. Stanton (0-8) October 28, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia (6-3) vs. Jax Raines (6-2) October 29, 6:30 p.m.

Holmes County (5-3) vs Chiefland (8-0) October 29, 7 p.m.

Dixie County(2-5) vs. Freeport (4-4) October 29, 7 p.m.

Williston (0-7) vs. Cottondale (2-7) October 29, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Catholic (0-8) vs. Bronson (4-4) October 29, 7 p.m.

Madison County (5-3) vs Bradford (4-4) October 29, 7:30 p.m.

Fort White (4-3) vs. Interlachen (3-5) October 29, 7:30 p.m.