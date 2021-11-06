Williston falls to Bozeman in playoff game

As the rain sprinkled down on the field Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., the Williston Red Devils took on the Bozeman Bucs in their first conference playoff game.

Bozeman scored a quick two touchdowns in the first quarter, one after a blocked punt and one a pick-six. Bozeman missed the second extra point giving them a 13-0 lead over Williston heading into the second quarter.

Williston’s defense was able to hold off Bozeman’s offense in the second quarter, but their offense couldn’t put any points on the board, sending them into halftime still down 13-0.

After halftime, Bozeman would score three more times in the third quarter, putting them up 34-0. However, this did not keep Williston from giving it their all. With energy still high on the Williston sideline, junior quarterback Edariyon Wesley ran in the endzone to put Williston on the board, helping them avoid a shutout.

With a final score of 34-6, Williston ended the season with a record of 1-8, but they are looking forward to improving on their success next season.