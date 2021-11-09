Is Jordan Love “The Guy”?

Love him or hate him? For the first time in a little over a decade, there is a quarterback controversy in Green Bay. During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Packers shockingly traded up and selected Jordan Love, quarterback, Utah State. The decision upset Aaron Rodgers and created a deep divide between he and the organization’s management.

Now, around a year and a half later during the thick of the 2022 NFL season, Rodgers is out due to COVID-19 and its Love’s time to shine. The coming weeks and potentially years will determine if Green Bay’s franchise altering decision is one they will regret or cherish forever.

Career Debut

Jordan Love made his first career start Sunday when the Packers took on the Chiefs in the deafening Arrowhead Stadium. Despite the hostile crowd, Love hung tough and led his guys to a disappointing but respectable 13-7 loss.

As expected, the rookie quarterback started slow. Really slow. Heading into the 4th quarterback, the Packers were still scoreless.

Then, just as they seemed to have something going, Love threw his first career pick.

The national media reacted strongly, and harshly.

Even so, Love was ultimately able to right the ship and throw his first career touchdown.

Packers fans will be hoping to watch hundreds more of those in the future.

Long-Term Outlook

In Love’s debut, the bad likely outweighed the good. Although he threw for both a touchdown and a interception, his QBR was only 27.4.

Even so, for many young quarterbacks, the goal is simply to demonstrate progress. Love certainly did that. As the game when on, it was easy to see his confidence and level of comfort growing. That will only continue as he plays more. Unfortunately, he may not get that opportunity for a little while as Rodgers is expected to return next week when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers evaluation of Love is based on a twenty year scale. They are likely unconcerned with his first career performance. Rather, the will continue to monitor and evaluate his development. Only time will tell if the Packers saved or ruined their franchise when they selected him 26th overall with other potentially impactful playmakers still on the board.

What’s Next

In Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to host the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.