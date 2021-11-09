UF Women’s Basketball Season Opener Set against Georgia State

The Florida Women’s Basketball home opener is set for Tuesday. The team is scheduled to host the Georgia State Panthers.

History

Both the Gators and Panthers have previously met, with this matchup marking their 10th meet up. Georgia state is currently leading the series 5-4, with all Panther wins dating back to the 80s and prior. Florida was victorious the previous two games. The most recent being 82-66 in 2017.

The Women’s Basketball Team has had a pretty successful run with season openers. Over the past 10 years, the team has held a 7-3 opening record. Last year, they defeated Gambling State 90-47 when opening last season.

Exhibition Matchup

Fans got a glimpse into the team this season at last Fridays exhibition matchup against Flagler.

Fans were excited about the win and shape of the team heading into the regular season. A few new players shined. These include newcomer players like Alberte Rimdal, Zippy Broughton, and Taliyah Wyche. Freshman guard Alberte Rimdal tallied 19 points towards the win on 7 of 9 shooting, with 4 triples added to the mix. Both Zippy Broughton and Taliyah Wyche brought in 16 points. In addition, the Gators were able to out rebound their opponents, 55-29.

With 22 turnovers and 14 steals under their belts, Florida’s strength lies in their defensive play as well. Kiara Smith led the team defensively with four steals, eight points, six assists, and six steals.

The game ultimately ended in favor of the Gators, 101-56.

What’s Next

Tipoff is set for 5pm at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The action continues with a double header as the Florida Men’s Basketball season opener follows at 8pm. They are set to play the Elon Eagles.

Following the opener, Women’s Basketball will be travelling to North Carolina for the Preseason WNIT from the 12-15. There the team will take on Towson, North Carolina State, and Wofford.