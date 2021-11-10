Lightning Fall To Hurricanes In Overtime

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell just short in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes won their 10th game of the season, beating the Lightning 2-1 in overtime. Tampa Bay is now 6-3-3 on the season.

A Scoreless First Period

The game started slowly as Carolina outshot the Lightning 12-3 during a scoreless first period. Both teams had two power plays during the period.

Lightning Strikes First

Steven Stamkos hit the post at the beginning of the second period as Frederik Andersen made a sprawling glove save on Ondrej Palat. Shortly after, Andrei Vasilevskiy lost a skate blade making a kick save during a Carolina power play. Vasilevskiy played on his knees, trying to get a whistle to freeze the puck.

After a failed Hurricanes power play, Mathieu Joseph skated from the right-wing and found Stamkos in the low left circle, where the Lightning captain made it 1-0. Despite doubling up the Lightning in shots on goal for much of the game, Carolina trailed 1-0 at the midway point of regulation.

Come for the goal, stay for the celly. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/JBp9PfROfr — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 10, 2021

Hurricanes Tie It Up

After Stamkos was called for interference on the goalkeeper, Teuvo Teräväinen tied it at 1-all on the Hurricanes’ fifth power play. Vincent Trocheck set up the goal with a pass through the low slot.

𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 how you draw it up 🖌 pic.twitter.com/n0YTK4pukA — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 10, 2021

Carolina Comes Out On Top

Heading into overtime, Carolina seemingly won the game when Brady Skjei rushed up the right-wing and fired a shot that beat Vasilevskiy for the win. However, the goal was overturned after the NHL reviewed the play, and the video showed that the Hurricanes were offside on the play.

JK NO GOAL https://t.co/J0wjUdwank — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 10, 2021

Martin Necas later found an opening from the left circle and shot, whistling the puck short side past Vasilevskiy to win the game for the Carolina Hurricanes. Both goalies had solid performances for the night. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had 29 saves, and Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen had 17 saves.

Next up, Tampa Bay will host the Florida Panthers on Saturday.