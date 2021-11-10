No. 2 Alabama Plays New Mexico State

No. 2 Alabama has a 99.9% chance of beating New Mexico State on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Further, the Aggies (1-8) enter Bryant-Denny Stadium as a 51.5 point underdog.

However, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said his team needs to focus on their individual performances, like that of Heisman candidate Bryce Young.

Saban: New Mexico State a ‘Dangerous Team’

The Aggies are one of seven independent teams in the FBS. Gator fans may remember defeating them 61-13 back in 2015. Additionally, their sole win of the 2021 season comes against South Carolina State.

Ahead of the matchup in Tuscaloosa, Saban described the Aggies as a dangerous team due to their passing offense.

Indeed, they’re ranked 23rd in passing yards per game with 278.4. Most of these yards come from JUCO-transfer quarterback Jonah Johnson.

Additionally, on the defensive end, Saban said New Mexico State applies a lot of pressure.

Alabama Right Now

The Crimson Tide pulled out a close game against LSU last Saturday, winning 20-14.

Afterward, they remained No. 2 in the Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings.

By winning out the regular-season, the Tide assert themselves in a great position to secure a bid to the CFP. A SEC Championship victory would practically guarantee a berth, while a loss would leave many questions.

Though Alabama lost to Texas A&M on Oct. 9, quarterback Young has served as a bright spot this season.

QB1 Bryce Young

In his first season starting, sophomore Young has played his way into Heisman Trophy contention. He boasts the second-highest quarterback rating in the nation and ranks fourth for passing touchdowns with 28.

Overall, he’s led Alabama to the second-highest third down conversion rate, lagging behind only Coastal Carolina. Young hands off to the running back trio of Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan and lead-man Brian Robinson Jr. And on the sidelines, he watches the 11th-ranked Tide’s total defense.

Where to Watch

The game will broadcast live at noon on SEC Network.