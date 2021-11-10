Alabama head coach Nick Saban runs onto the field with his team before the start of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

No. 2 Alabama Plays New Mexico State

November 10, 2021

No. 2 Alabama has a 99.9% chance of beating New Mexico State on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. Further, the Aggies (1-8) enter Bryant-Denny Stadium as a 51.5 point underdog.

However, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said his team needs to focus on their individual performances, like that of Heisman candidate Bryce Young.

Saban: New Mexico State a ‘Dangerous Team’

The Aggies are one of seven independent teams in the FBS. Gator fans may remember defeating them 61-13 back in 2015. Additionally, their sole win of the 2021 season comes against South Carolina State.

Ahead of the matchup in Tuscaloosa, Saban described the Aggies as a dangerous team due to their passing offense.

Indeed, they’re ranked 23rd in passing yards per game with 278.4. Most of these yards come from JUCO-transfer quarterback Jonah Johnson.

Additionally, on the defensive end, Saban said New Mexico State applies a lot of pressure.

Alabama Right Now

The Crimson Tide pulled out a close game against LSU last Saturday, winning 20-14.

Afterward, they remained No. 2 in the Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings.

By winning out the regular-season, the Tide assert themselves in a great position to secure a bid to the CFP. A SEC Championship victory would practically guarantee a berth, while a loss would leave many questions.

Though Alabama lost to Texas A&M on Oct. 9, quarterback Young has served as a bright spot this season.

QB1 Bryce Young

In his first season starting, sophomore Young has played his way into Heisman Trophy contention. He boasts the second-highest quarterback rating in the nation and ranks fourth for passing touchdowns with 28.

Overall, he’s led Alabama to the second-highest third down conversion rate, lagging behind only Coastal Carolina. Young hands off to the running back trio of Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan and lead-man Brian Robinson Jr. And on the sidelines, he watches the 11th-ranked Tide’s total defense.

Where to Watch

The game will broadcast live at noon on SEC Network.

