Florida Volleyball Continues Their Hot Streak

After a shaky start to the season, Florida Gators volleyball currently has a six-game winning streak. Florida volleyball has moved up two spots in the NCAA Division I volleyball rankings and is now sitting at No. 20. The team has swept Texas A&M, Alabama, Missouri, and Arkansas within the past month. The Gators are 17-6 and 11-2 in the SEC.

Florida vs. Texas A&M

Florida defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in straight sets on October 16 to begin their hot streak. Five Florida players hit over .350 in the match: Lauren Forte, Marlie Monserez, T’ara Ceasar, Lauren Dooley and Merritt Beason. Elli McKissock, libero, posted 15 digs in the three-set match. Following her was Thayer Hall was 10 digs.

Florida vs. Alabama

The Gators next win was against Alabama Crimson Tide, who they also swept. Thayer Hall led the offensive front with 11 kills, followed by Beason with eight kills and Caesar with six kills. Bre Kelley posted a career-high of five kills on a .625 clip. This match improved the Gators streak of 59 consecutive sets against Alabama.

Florida vs. Missouri

Florida took down the Missouri Tigers to extend their win streak to three matches. Four Gators hit over .300 in the match: Monserez (.750 | 6-0-8), Ceasar (.440 | 13-2-25), Forte (.357 | 7-2-14) and Hall (.333 | 13-4-27). Monserez had 32 assists in the match, and McKissock led the backrow defense with 16 digs.

Florida vs. Tennessee

Ceasar posted a season-high of 25 kills in a crucial matchup against Tennessee (who at the time was ranked #22 and is now unranked). The Gators took down the Volunteers in four sets at home in the O’Dome. Forte added 11 kills, followed by Hall with 10 and Beason with 9. Monserez dished out 48 assists to move her up to the number six spot in program history for career assists.

Defended our home & came up with the Top-25 win 😤 Presented by @WellsFargo // #GoGators pic.twitter.com/EXluKbS6JK — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) November 5, 2021

Florida vs. Arkansas

Florida took the first match of the series in straight sets against Arkansas on Friday. On Saturday, the Gators defeated the Razorbacks 3-2 to extend their winning streak to six straight matches. Ceasar led the offense with 23 kills, and the Gators tallied 12 blocks at the net. Beason added a career-high 17 digs in five sets.

Up Next for the Gators

The Gators next matchup will be against the Auburn Tigers, who they will host at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17.