Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New York Giants in week 11 of Monday Night Football.

Order is resorted in Tampa after this win broke their two-game losing streak.

Overview

The Giants fell 10-30 Monday night, moving Tampa up 7-3 on the season. Meanwhile, New York fell 3-7 on the season.

With two straight losses under their belt, Tampa wasted no time to get going. The Bucs were on the scoreboard early in the first quarter as Tom Brady connected with Chris Godwin for a 13-yard touchdown pass to finish off an impressive 8 play, 73 yard opening drive. The Giants came back fighting and finally made an appearance on the scoreboard thanks to Graham Gano’s 37-yard field goal. The quarter finished 7-3 with the Bucs leading.

Tampa increased the score 10-3 in the second quarter with a 25-yard field goal. The drive was 18 plays and 76 yards. Tom Brady’s pass to Mike Evans was intercepted by Adoree’ Jackson, giving the Giants the Ball at the Buccaneers 5 yard line. The Giants tie up the game 10-10 after Andrew Thomas’ touchdown catch from Jackson. Tampa reclaimed their lead after Ronald Jones 6-yard touch down run. The score heading into halftime is 17-10.

During the third, Brady throws a 5-yard touchdown pass to Godwin, moving the Bucs up to 24 on the board. After another 40-yard field goal, the Bucs finish the quarter with a score of 27, while the Giants are still sitting at 10.

In the final quarter, Ryan Succop kicked yet another field goal. This 30-yard kick pushed the score up to 30-10, where it ultimately stays until time runs out.

Bruce Arians

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians discusses Mike Evans.

Coach Arians explains that he’s happy with his team’s performance this week and hopes they play with the same energy next week.

Joe Judge

New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge explains that his players need to be put in better positions on the field moving forward.

What’s Nexts?

Monday Night Football is back next week as Washington takes on the Seattle Seahawks for week 12 play. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play again Sunday against Indianapolis.