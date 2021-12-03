Dolphins-Giants: A tale of two offenses

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL Season has arrived and the Miami Dolphins (5-7) will host the New York Giants (4-7) this Sunday. This is their first matchup in nearly two years when the Giants defeated the Dolphins 36-20 in 2019 at home. The Dolphins offense finally has come together while the Giants offense faces changes under center and in coaching.

Giants offense with Jones out

Giants quarterback, Daniel Jones, faces a strained neck following their matchup against the Eagles last week. Mike Glennon will be starting in his place, which will be his sixth start since 2017. He is 6-21 as a starter and went 0-5 last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Glennon has had only two wins since his rookie season. The Dolphins defense is ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus’ defensive ratings, making it a challenge for Glennon to fare well against.

Tough year for the Giants gets tougher. Mike Glennon will get the start. Hard to feel great about any Giants skill player fantasy wise on the roast at a red hot Miami team. https://t.co/kNuAh3LMcP — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 3, 2021

Last week was the Giants’ first game with Freddie Kitchens calling offensive plays. They did defeat the Eagles in that game, but their offense was still severely lacking. Former offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett, was fired last Tuesday after less than two years with the Giants. Their offense under Garrett scored the fewest touchdowns of any team since the start of the 2020 season. Their offense is surely adjusting to Kitchens’s play-calling and will have their second opportunity with him Sunday.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be heavily relied on this Sunday. He was drafted second overall in 2018 and was expected to do incredible things for the Giants. Incredible things have not necessarily happened since his rookie season, but last Sunday he used his speed for a 32-yard run down the sideline. Plays like that need to happen for the Giants to have a chance at beating the Dolphins. These next games are crucial for Barkley and will determine if he receives a big-money contract extension in 2022.

Dolphins seeking fifth win in a row

The Dolphins started this season struggling at 1-7. They now have five wins under their belt and are running on a four-game winning streak. With an impressive win over the Panthers’ top-rated defense, the Dolphins’ offense has made miraculous improvement over the past four weeks. On Monday, they scored a season-high 33 points with three touchdowns and two field goals.

Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, had multiple injuries early in the season but has had an impressive past month. Behind a line that allows for a lot of pressure, he has persevered and proven he belongs where he is. He completed 80.5% of his passes, which is the second-best for one month in NFL history for accuracy. He was one completion away from tying Peyton Manning’s one-month record, throwing 62 for 77 in just November.

On Nov. 3, the Dolphins general manager, Chris Grier, said he believed Tua would continue to develop and improve, which is exactly what he has done since then.