Georgia, Alabama meet in SEC Championship

For the second time in four years, the ‘Dawgs and the Crimson Tide will meet in Atlanta. After falling to Texas A&M earlier this season, No. 3 Alabama will be vying to win its’ second-straight SEC Championship; for No. 1 Georgia, the Bulldogs will be trying to continue its perfect season and win their first SEC title since 2017

Desperation for Alabama

After losing a mid-season affair to the Aggies in College Station, Texas, head coach Nick Saban and his squad have been in must-win mode ever since. No team has ever advanced to the College Football Playoff with two losses, ever since the format was adopted in 2014, meaning that one more loss in any fashion will almost certainly doom the Tide. While it feels odd to label a team led by Saban an “underdog,” that will likely be the case when the teams hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

‘Bama has not looked unbeatable in games against lesser opponents recently, losing to No. 22 Arkansas and in-state rival Auburn by a combined nine points. The Tide had to squeak out a quadruple-overtime victory over the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium; the team was losing 10-0 entering the fourth quarter, but some late heroics from quarterback Bryce Young were enough to force overtime and eventually a win. Despite the save, questions about whether or not this year’s squad can knock off the unbeaten Bulldogs remain.

Georgia trying to get over the hump

Despite winning 12-straight games en route to the SEC Championship, one cloud remains to linger over head coach Kirby Smart and his football program: the team still hasn’t beaten Alabama under his guidance. While a loss on Saturday would likely not eliminate the Bulldogs from making it to the College Football Playoff, beating Alabama would be a huge mental boost for the team that has not been able to crack the Tide. For Smart, the former defensive coordinator under Saban, the win would mean finally beating his once-mentor.

Just like it has all year, Georgia will rely on the defense. With early-round NFL draft picks all over the field, Georgia has not allowed any team to score 20 points. The most came recently against the Tennessee Vols’. who were able to scrap together 17 points in a 41-17 rout. The Florida Gators were only able to score a single touchdown in a 34-7 beatdown. Regardless of who has been put in front of the ‘Dawgs, the same result has occurred.

Where to Watch

The SEC Championship game between Alabama and Georgia will kick off at 4 p.m., and will air on CBS.