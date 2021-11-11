Georgia players celebrate a victory over Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

No. 1 Georgia hosts Tennessee

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville this weekend to go head-to-head with the Tennessee Vols.

The Undefeated Dawgs

The Bulldogs have yet to see defeat this season, and their nine-game win-streak looks to turn into ten this weekend against the Vols.  They have demolished each team they’ve played, and have held Vanderbilt and Arkansas to zero points.

How have they been so successful you might ask?  The answer is their defense.  Coach Smart has created a solid defense for the Bulldogs- some even call it perfect.  No team has scored more than 13 points against them this season.  They’ve given up only 52 points this season, just 5.7 points per game.

With guys like Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nakobe Dean on the defensive line, the Bulldogs are unstoppable.

Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel said this about Georgia:

The Vols

The Vols may not have an undefeated season, but don’t let Tennessee’s 5-4 record fool you.   They have a fast-paced offense that Georgia has yet to face this season, and something they can’t even replicate in practice.

In their last game against Kentucky, the Vols only had possession of the ball for 14 minutes the entire game and still won the game 45-42.  Coach Heupel had this to say about the game:

Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker is certainly a threat to Georgia’s defense as Smart called him “a weapon.”  His ability to run, and the fact that he is so difficult to tackle will pose as a challenge for the Bulldogs.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to receiver as he’s hit by Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Coach Smart acknowledges Hooker’s talent as a quarterback.

The Vols as they look to see if their fast tempo offense can defeat the one of the best – if not the best – defense in the nation.

Kickoff will be in Knoxville at 3:30 p.m.

