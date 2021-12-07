Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tom Brady: The 44 Year-Old MVP Candidate

William Silverman December 7, 2021

Does Benjamin Button play football? It’s sure starting to feel like it.

At age 44, Tom Brady is having of his best career years. Simply put, the man is somehow still improving.

Now, in the midst of his 22nd NFL season, he once again finds himself in the thick of the MVP race.

Bucs’ and Brady’s Season

Brady and the Buccaneers started the year off hot and never looked backed.

Regarding the Bucs, they vaulted out of the gates to a 6-1 record. Currently, they are 9-3 and just one game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed.

For Brady, its been business as usual. In the first two games of the season alone, he passed for 655 passing yards and 9 touchdowns helping the Bucs to score a whopping 79 points. After that, it was more of the same, and now, heading into Week 14, he leads the league in both passing yards and touchdowns.

Believe it or not, Brady has scored more total touchdowns than over half the teams in the league.

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1467894455613247489

MVP Race

When the 2021 NFL season began, the NFL MVP race was a wide-open competition. While Patrick Mahomes was widely considered to be the favorite, the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and more were not far behind.

Now, Brady is headlining the list.

In a shocking turn of events, the national media has stopped viewing Brady as a villain, and started viewing him as a hero.

Considering his recent performances, its hard to disagree with the Vegas odds makers and Skip Bayless. If he continues to play as he has for the entire season, its going to be hard for another human to beat out Brady for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award.

Then again, Brady himself likely isn’t human.

What’s Next

Next week, Brady and the Buccaneers are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. The MVP award will be given out at the NFL Honors show likely sometime in February.

About William Silverman

William Silverman is a junior at the University of Florida from Philadelphia who is interested in pursuing a career in business, communications and journalism.

