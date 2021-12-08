Is Portland Really Dame’s Home?

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently sitting at 10th in the Western Conference with an 11-14 record.

One of the Blazers’ strongest assets, Damian Lillard is apparently fed up from carrying the team on his back. Lillard has never averaged less than 25 points per game until this season.

It is clear this season that, not only the team is struggling overall, but individually, so is Lillard.

The 31-year-old is averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 assists and four rebounds per game, shooting just 39.7 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from three.

What’s Happening

Lillard now wants a two-year, $107 million contract extension that would pay him $55 million in his age-36 season from the Blazers. Lillard signed a four-year deal $176 million super max extension in June 2019.

He has been with the Blazers his entire career and has yet to meet his end goal of winning it all.

When Damian Lillard was contemplating a trade request this past offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers had to convince him that staying put was the best thing for his career.

According to NBA Insider for ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski, Lillard has said that he wants to continue his time with the Blazers if he is eligible for that contract next summer, but overall it is clear to the fans of the NBA, that he is not thriving in Portland anymore.

The road will be hard for the Blazers to liquidate the roster, but it might be Portland’s best option since Damian Lillard is such a key player.

Wojnarowski stated that it would be difficult for the Blazers to rebuild an entire team around Lillard.

Addressing The Rumors

Damian Lillard has denied everything. Including the idea that he doesn’t want to be a part of the team anymore, and especially the idea that he wants to move onto the 76ers.

The biggest talk right now is the fact that the public is talking about how Lillard has made a point that he would like to play with the 25-year old NBA star Ben Simmons who has sat out his entire team with Philadelphia due to mental health reasons.

The rumors will come to an end after the trade deadline, March 25.