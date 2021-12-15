Early Signing Day for Gainesville Hurricanes

Two Gainesville Hurricanes football players will be signing their letter of intent with their respective colleges at Gainesville High School today at 6 p.m.

Seniors Ryan Nolan and Dyoni Hill will be signing with their respective colleges today as it is early signing day for the college football recruiting world. Both seniors led this Hurricanes team to a great turnaround season and an overall record of 8-3 this season. When looking back on the previous seasons to compare this one, it truly is outstanding to see the progress that has been made by this Hurricanes football team. In the past two seasons (2019-2021) they managed just four wins combined. However, they managed to put together a total of eight wins this season. One of the main reasons this happened was because of this defense and the performances from Nolan and Hill throughout the season.

Ryan Nolan

Ryan Nolan played many positions this season, but his main one was at safety. While he is being recruited to play safety at the next level, he did also play quarterback and wide receiver for the Hurricanes this season. He was a walking highlight on the field this year no matter the position. Whether he was placed at quarterback or at safety he always got the crowd hyped and on their feet. Here is just one example:

Nolan is committed to play football at Army next year. He committed to them back on July 27 of this year. According to 247 Sports, he also held an offer from UT Martin Skyhawks. According to Max Preps, Nolan totaled 49 tackles (28 solo), two interceptions, one forced fumble and four passes defended in nine games.

Dyoni Hill

Dyoni Hill played cornerback this season for the Hurricanes defense. He really made life difficult for opposing wide receivers on his side of the field. Locking down and not giving any freedom for the opposing receivers to make catches. While there might not have been many highlights this season from Hill, that isn’t such a bad thing. Actually, it is kind of a good thing. He was suffocating his opponent to the point where they would not throw it his way. According to Max Preps, Hill totaled 32 tackles (20 solo), 2 interceptions and five passes defended in 10 games.

According 247 Sports, Hill is ranked as the 1519th player nationally and the 136th cornerback in the country. While he is committed to the Marshall Thundering Herd, according to 247 Sports he held offers to play football at Georgia State, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Ball State, Florida International University (FIU), Kent State, Middle Tennessee State and Troy.

When and Where

Both Ryan and Dyoni will be signing Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Gainesville High School.