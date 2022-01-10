The stage is finally set for the NFC in the NFL playoffs as the San Francisco 49ers clinched the final NFC wild-card spot on Sunday. And for the first time ever, the NFL playoffs will feature a Monday night game to finish off an action-packed Super Wild Card Weekend.

Here is a look at the NFC teams that will battle it out for a chance to advance on the road to Super Bowl LVI.

NFC playoff picture

Kicking off the postseason

Swimming into the playoffs like pic.twitter.com/HaxQckJiQ0 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 10, 2022

No. 7-seeded Philadelphia Eagles are going up against the No. 2-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 16 at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox. This will be the teams’ second time meeting since Week 6 when the Bucs came out on top with a 28-22 victory. The Eagles went on to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 after defeating Washington 20-16. Philadelphia star quarterback Jalen Hurts commented on what it meant to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith expanded upon his mentality heading into the postseason.

The No. 6-seeded San Francisco 49ers will travel to play the No. 3-seeded Dallas Cowboys that day at 4:30 p.m. This game will mark the two team’s first postseason meeting since the 1994 season when the 49ers last won the Super Bowl. On the other hand, Dallas won the NFC East for the fourth time in the past eight seasons. The Cowboys ended their regular season on a high note after throttling Philadelphia 51-26 on Saturday. Dallas gunslinger Dak Prescott explained what the team will be focusing on entering playoff play.

Finally, the No.5-seeded Arizona Cardinals will face off with the No.4-seeded Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. to round out Super Wild Card Weekend. The contest will be the third time the two teams are meeting this year. The division rivals have a tied series this season with the home team losing each matchup. Nonetheless, Los Angeles won the NFC West title over Arizona. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey shared how evolving the defense will play a vital role in reaching the Super Bowl.

NFC playoff divisional round

The divisional round will take place on Saturday, January 22 through Sunday, January 23. For now, the Green Bay Packers will enjoy a first round bye-week. After that, the lowest remaining seed, after the NFC Wild Card games are complete will travel to face the Packers at Lambeau Field.