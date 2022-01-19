Gators Hire Jay Bateman As New Inside Linebackers Coach

The Florida Gators have not stopped adding pieces to their coaching staff after hiring Billy Napier last November. In a little over a month, the team has welcomed more than 30 new members. This includes former New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale, cornerback/assistant coach Corey Raymond and former Louisiana coaches Jabbar Juluke and Patrick Toney.

Tuesday, the Gators announced the hiring of inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman.

Bateman previously served at the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at North Carolina from 2019-2021.

Bateman’s Journey to UF

Bateman began his coaching career in 1997 at Hampden-Sydney College. There, he served as a graduate assistant for two years. Then, he joined Siena College in Loudonville, New York, as a defensive coordinator in 1999. At Siena, Bateman was head coach from 2000 to 2003, going 5-35 in three seasons with the Saints.

After having short stints at the University of Richmond and Lehigh University in 2004 and 2005, Bateman became the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Elon University from 2006 to 2010.

His first FBS stop was at Ball State University was the defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2013. During his last season with the Cardinals, Bateman’s defensive unit ranked ninth nationally in turnovers gained with 31. In 2014, he joined the Army Black Knights as their defensive coordinator along with head coach Jeff Monken. In five seasons at Army, the team won 29 games and had two Top-10 finishes in total defense.

His latest experience at UNC saw the Tar Heel’s defense post 36 sacks in 2020, the most for the Carolina defense since 2000.

New Home, New Tools

Despite losing junior Mohamoud Diabate at the transfer portal, Bateman will count on linebackers Ty’Ron Hopper, Diwun Black and Derek Wingo to lead the Florida defense in 2022. The Gators also secured 4-star freshman linebacker Shemar James in December.

It is still early in offseason but the Gators recruiting — and hiring — class seems to be getting better by the minute.

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1471260286648786944