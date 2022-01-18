Lightning take on Kings in first game of West Coast Roadtrip

Sitting at second in the Atlantic Division, the Tampa Bay Lightning head to California for a three-game tour. First up, the Lightning are set to face the Kings on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 10:30 p.m. They will then face the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

The Lightning currently have 57 points (26-9-5) and are 6-3-1 in their last ten games.

The Kings currently have 45 points (20-14-5) and are 7-3-0 in their last ten games

Matchup versus Kings

The Kings look to extend a three-game home winning streak. The Kings are 13-8-2 on their home ice but fell to the Sharks in San Jose on Monday night. Cal Peterson will be in goal for the Kings after Johnathan Quick gave up 6 goals in the loss to the Sharks. Tonight Andrei Vasilevskiy will be in goal for the Lightning. During this game, the Lightning will look for Victor Hedman who leads the team with a plus 12 in 40 games, and Brayden Point who has eight goals in the last ten games to have strong performances.

Returning to the line-up

Ondrej Palat who is still day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury could return to the lineup versus the Kings but will be back at some point during the three-game West Coast stretch. Palat is tied at second on the team with Brayden Point with 15 goals, just behind Steven Stamkos who has 18 goals. On the defensive side, Ryan McDonagh returning to the lineup last game gave hope to an already banged-up defense.

Defensive troubles

The Lightning have won their last three games, but defensive injuries have plagued them. Defenseman Zach Bogosian is out for a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury. Defensemen Erik Chernak and Jan Rutta are both questionable after they did not practice on Monday. Bogosian, Chernak, and Rutta make up the right side for the Lightning, so adjustments have been made for the possibility of being without them. Mikhail Sergachev, a natural lefty may skate with McDonagh versus the Kings.