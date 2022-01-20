Florida women’s hoops faces Kentucky

The Florida Gators Women’s Basketball team (13-5, 3-2 SEC) is back on the court tonight taking on top-25 Kentucky (8-5, 1-2 SEC) in Lexington. The Gators are on a three-game winning streak after defeating Alabama Sunday, 85-77.

What to Expect: Florida and Kentucky

This is the 61st meeting between Florida and Kentucky, with the Wildcats holding the 34-26 series advantage. Kentucky is on the hunt for a win after Tennessee crushed the Wildcats 84-58 Sunday. The Wildcats haven’t won a game since Jan. 6 against Georgia.

The Gators are on a hot streak. For the first time since the 2015-16 season, UF has won three-straight SEC games. On top of that, Florida has already surpassed its 12-game win total from last season.

Florida freshman Alberte Rimdal will be one to watch out for in the game. The guard put up 17 points over Alabama, a career-high over her previous 14-point night from the Auburn matchup. She also ended the game 6-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from the three-point range. Rimdal’s performance earned her her first SEC Freshman of the week honor Tuesday.

Senior Zippy Broughton was also a force to be reckoned with over Alabama. The guard ended Sunday night with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Florida will have to keep an eye out for Kentucky’s not-so-secret offensive weapon Rhyne Howard. The senior guard was a beast in the Tennessee game, scoring 24 points with five rebounds, four steals and three assists. In the Wildcats last win over Georgia, Howard complied an astounding 30 points in the game.

The matchup is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Coliseum. Tune in right here on 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF for coverage of the game beginning at 6:45 p.m. The game can also be streamed on SEC Network.