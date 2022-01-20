Eagles Sticking With Hurts, Back Him As 2022 Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles season ended on wildcard weekend with a 31-15 loss to Tampa Bay, a game in which Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled. Hurts threw for 258 yards on 53% completions with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Hurts with the Eagles

In 15 games played this season, the second-year quarterback threw for just over 3,000 yards on 61%, had a 16-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a quarterback rating of 48.9 – which landed him ranked No. 19 amongst 31 starters. What really stood out about the first-year starter, though, was what he did for the Eagles’ rushing attack. Philadelphia, without much of any production out of the running-back position, still managed to be in the top-half of the league in rushing. This can be attributed to Hurts and a solid offensive line, led by pro-bowl center Jason Kelce. Hurts led the league this season from the quarterback position in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns.

Yesterday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman praised the 2020 second-round pick, stating that his 2021 campaign did in fact earn him the starting job in 2022.

Roseman sees Hurts’ work ethic and the Eagles success this season as reason enough to keep him around.

Toward the end of the season, despite a poor playoff performance, Hurts was trending in the right direction. Pro Football Focus had him ranked No. 11, above some big names like Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz – the guy he effectively replaced.

It’s safe to say that 10 months after moving Wentz to Indianapolis, seeing how things played out with him and the Colts, Philadelphia is happy with their decision to hand the keys to Hurts.

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni followed up Roseman’s comments with his own admiration for the quarterback.

“Jalen knows where he stands with us. He knows he’s our quarterback … He knows he’s our guy.”

Sirianni cited communication between himself, Roseman and Hurts as a key contributor to their comradery and confidence in one another.

Year Three Lookahead

Jalen Hurts was good this season. He was a solid NFL quarterback. He and the Philadelphia Eagles, in this moment in time, are trending in the right direction. Hurts still has a lot to prove in his third year though, which marks his second as a starter. More-so than anything else, throwing the football.

As far as rushing the ball goes, if this year is any indication of what’s to come, there is a lot to be excited about. But, there have been a lot of quarterbacks come and go in this league that can move around well. The ability to consistently hit open targets and work through reads is what keeps guys in the league for a long time. Thus far, Hurts simply has not proven that he is able to do so.

Of course, that isn’t to say that he can’t. His ceiling is clear to no one at this point.

Sirianni spoke on Hurts’ potential as a passer and desire to be elite.

For the first time in his NFL career, Hurts is going to have real expectations going into year three. The city of Philadelphia is a tough place to play, and everyone – from the organization to the fans – expect the team and their quarterback to take another step forward in 2022-2023. Which, considering the playoff birth this season, is a big ask.

A big ask, but not an unfair one.

With weapons like Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert at his disposal, a returning offensive line and a respectable defense led by corner Darius Slay, Jalen Hurts has what he needs to take that next step.