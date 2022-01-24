Aaron Rodgers future in question

The Green Bay Packers had a frustrating finish to a stellar season with another failed playoff run. And after Green Bay’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has potentially walked off of Lambeau Field for the last time. While the Packers enter the offseason, Rodgers will enter a speculation season.

Aaron Rodgers’ potential last time leaving Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/Lr2CwFfoDX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers future with Green Bay

Following the devastating defeat in the 2022 NFL playoffs divisional round, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to media on how Rodgers has done all he could to advance the team.

On the other hand, Rodger’s shared his emotions after the stunning 13-10 upset which marked his fourth loss in four postseason tries against San Francisco.

KRYPTONITE 💎 Aaron Rodgers is now 0-4 against the 49ers in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/hALiMKdNlR — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2022

In the meantime, uncertainty will continue to surround who will be under center come next season. LaFleur expanded on how the team wants to see Rodgers make a return next year.

Although Rodgers has not chosen to speculate on his future, he has not ruled out any possibilities. The three-time MVP’s options would include retiring, requesting a trade or potentially making his return to Green Bay.

The Packers are $44.8m over their projected salary cap for next season. Therefore, the team will definitely be making some cuts on the roster. Rodgers commented on how he will be having conversations with Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst to gain clarity on what to expect.

In addition, shedding some players could lead to a diminished chance of contending for Super Bowl next season. When considering the salary cap, Rodgers expressed how he does not want to be part of a rebuild.

Nonetheless, if Rodgers does not make a return to Green Bay, backup quarterback Jordan Love is a solid option who is waiting nearby. And if last off season is an indicator, then Rodgers not wanting to partake in a rebuild means we’re in for a good one.