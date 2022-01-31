What’s Next For 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams are NFC champions, ending a six-game losing streak and knocking off the San Francisco 49ers with a 20-17 win. In the postgame interview, the San Francisco 49ers’ head football coach Kyle Shanahan commented about how he felt for this season.

While the 49ers were able to punch in their ticket for Super Bowl LIII in 2019, the team has not won an NFL championship since 1995. So will Jimmy Garoppolo stay with the team, or will the front office move forward with the young and up incoming Trey Lance?

Shanahan Not Commenting On Garoppolo

Reporters asked Shanahan about the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo leaving the team next season, but he quickly shot down any possibilities of answering that question.

Schefter’s Thoughts On Garoppolo Staying

NFL insider from ESPN, Adam Schefter, had his own answers on the situation.

However, Schefter also added that it’s not the worst thing in the world to continue working with the guy that brought the team to the NFC Championship Game, bringing along Trey Lance at a slow pace.

Will Come Back Stronger

When Shanahan was asked about his hopes for the next season, he responded by saying, “[The team] will rebound, and we will be stronger.”

Los Angeles will host Super Bowl LVI in the SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13th. The Rams open as 3.5-point favorites.