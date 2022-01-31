Will San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo Play In 49ers Jersey Again?

The San Francisco 49ers officially ended their season after a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finished the game completing 16 of 30 attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns. The season-ending game could serve as Garoppolo’s final time in a 49ers jersey.

Uncertain Future

Although Garoppolo was able to get the 49ers to an NCF Title Game, he spent much of the 2021 season battling through injuries. After a rough season start, Garoppolo also fought through the season listening to comments of the rookie quarterback taking his job.

Following the loss, Garoppolo’s future was at the forefront of questions being asked. Although, head coach Shanahan would not give any insight.

Garoppolo’s likely departure seems to be a bittersweet one for the 49ers. After San Francisco drafted Trey Lance as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Garoppolo’s exit would serve as financial relief after that splurge. The 49ers would be projected to get around $25 million by either cutting or trading the quarterback.

Although, Garoppolo only expressed positivity and love towards his team.

“I think these next couple of days it will really start settle in a little bit. I love this team,” said Garoppolo. “The fight and battle in this team throughout the entire year has been really impressive and I love those guys.”

The locker room following the loss was an emotional one. Left tackle Trent Williams expressed sympathy towards the situation.

“Nobody wants to be in the position he was in,” said Trent Williams. “But you couldn’t tell. He handled it like a class act. I’m proud of him. (He’s) a brother for life.”