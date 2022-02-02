Jaguars’ Head Coach Struggles

Forty-eight days after firing Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still without a head coach.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich met with the team twice. Last week, Leftwich was believed to be in the process of making a deal with the Jaguars. However, ESPN staff writer Michael DiRocco denies that Leftwich was ever offered a deal.

Leftwich was not a fan of current Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. He said he wanted Arizona Cardinals’ Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson at the position. Wilson and Leftwich in Jacksonville seemed to be a done deal last week. That was not the case.

Hearing the Jaguars are close to hiring Adrian Wilson as their GM and Byron Leftwich as HC. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) January 27, 2022

Hiring Setbacks

To hire a new GM, the Jaguars would have to do the following:

Fire Baalke. The team can’t hire or interview a new GM while he is still with the team. Interview at least two minority external candidates under the NFL Rooney Rule

The team could run into a possible Brian Flores situation where they hold “sham” interviews to meet a quota.

In Due Time

DiRocco said nobody knows what’s going on in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars met with Doug Pedersen for the second time on Tuesday. Pedersen was the first candidate the team met with.

A new candidate has emerged in Jacksonville’s search for a new head coach. Los Angeles Rams Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connel is now in the running. The Jaguars cannot meet with O’Connel until after the Super Bowl.

NFL Head Coaching Carousel

There were a total of nine head coach positions available. The Broncos, Bears, Giants and Raiders found their new head coach. Including Jacksonville, the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans are also looking for a new head coach.

Whoever the Jaguars hire will have an uphill battle, the team has won a total of four games over the last two years.