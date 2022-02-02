Gators Up To 22 Signees On National Signing Day

National Signing Day is in full swing for programs across the country today. So far, the Gators have 10 players who signed today and 22 total players signed to head to the Swamp in 2022. The Gators recruiting class is the 19th ranked class in the country, according to 247Sports. In the SEC, the Gators have the 9th ranked recruiting class. Below is the list of Gators that signed today:

Offense: Max Brown (QB), Trevor Etienne (RB), Jalen Farmer (OL, G), Hayden Hansen (TE), O’Cyrus Yorrence (OL) and Caleb Douglas (WR).

Defense: Miguel Mitchell (S), Andrew Savaiinaea (OLB), Jalen Kimber (CB), Jack Pyburn (OLB).

Gators’ Key Defensive Players

Five-star Kamari Wilson highlights the Gators recruiting class after committing to the Swamp back in December. The safety from IMG academy surprised multiple Gator fans when he committed to Florida. Former head coach Dan Mullen struggled to recruit players out of IMG Academy, but head coach Billy Napier was able to snag one of the best defensive players in the country just 10 days after he arrived in the Swamp.

Another key defensive player Napier was able to get is Shemar James. James, a four-star linebacker from Mobile, Alabama, was the sixth ranked linebacker in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports. In his junior year of high school, James recorded 66 tackles, six sacks and one interception. James initially committed to Florida over the summer, but rescinded his commitment and reopened is recruitment back in October. However, Napier and co. were able to bring James back after Wilson announced his commitment.

Napier said he was pleased with all the talent he received on signing day.

Key Offensive Players

The Gators had success recruiting strong defensive players this past year. The offensive side received some impressive talent, as well. Four-star running back Trevor Etienne committed to the Gators over Clemson and Alabama in early January. Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, rushed for 1,344 and 20 touchdowns in his senior year.

The team also signed three-star Tight End Hayden Hansen out of Weatherford, Texas. Hansen is a big target, measuring at 6’5′ and 256 pounds. He was named to the first team of his all-district team. Hansen caught 38 passes for 369 yards with three touchdowns.

Napier said that the need for a running back and offensive line was an important factor in the recruitment process.

https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1488723978650898433?s=20&t=wHgOOzzGh5-P9U3e7LwcEg