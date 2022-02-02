The Toronto Raptors Defeat the Miami Heat 110-106

After two great matchups this season, one couldn’t really expect the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat to deliver a third.

And yet — they did just that. It was an exciting game that once again went down to the wire and featured big performances on both sides.

N U M B E R S 🔢 #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/es3lpJqjKh — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 2, 2022

Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat, 110-106, for their third straight win.

Trent, who shot 11-for-20 from the field, entered Tuesday’s game on a four-game streak, scoring at least 30 points in a game. In fact, he extended it to five on Tuesday.

He joined DeMar DeRozan as the only other Raptor to do so.

The Raptors guard posted his franchise-record-tying fifth straight game with 30 or more points, and his franchise-record-tying fifth straight game with five or more three-pointers made.

Heat Downfall

The Heat started off the game strong. They led 32-22 after the first quarter and even held a 15-point lead early in the third quarter.

Bam Adebayo, dominated the game, scoring 32 points on 13-for-17 shooting, along with 11 rebounds.

However, it was a one-possession game down the stretch. After trailing most of the night and down by as many as 15 in the third quarter, the Raptors had a big fourth quarter.

For instance, Raptors went on a run to get back in the game, deploying a zone defense that flummoxed the Heat.

Back-to-back threes from Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa early in the the fourth gave the Raptors their first lead of the night.

Then, Trent Jr. made two threes, followed by two free throws to put Toronto up 100-93 with 4:35 left.

Tyler Herro made a three-pointer with 3:58 left pulling Miami within to, but the Heat didn’t have enough to take the lead back.

While Adebayo had several drives, it was too little, too late.

What to expect

The Toronto Raptors play Thursday against the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m.

The Miami Heat will play San Antonio Spurs Thursday at 8:30 p.m.