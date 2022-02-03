Buchholz Takes Home a Victory Over Vanguard

On Wednesday night, the Buchholz boys varsity basketball team traveled to Ocala to take on the Vanguard Knights. After an exhilarating game, the Bobcats took home the victory 62-54.

At the Start

The Bobcats’ defense started out strong, as the Knights presented a dynamic effort on the offense. Vanguard put up the first two on the scoreboard, countered by #2 Aamari Reaves with a clean three for Buchholz.

The Bobcats’ aggressive defense held Vanguard to 2 points for much of the first quarter. However, the Knights began to close the gap. The Bobcats clung to the lead 14-10 at the end of the first.

Knights Bring the Fight

The second quarter proved to be a close fight as Vanguard’s offense continued to pick up the pace. With 4:20 left in the second, Daryus Boyd swished a three for the Bobcats placing them back in the lead 20-18.

Then, a timeout was called. Boyd immediately followed with the execution of three back-to-back scores for the Bobcats, allowing Buchholz to finish 28-21 at the half.

Buchholz head coach Blake Golden advised his players, “You’re only as good as your last moment. You all know what needs to be done.”

The intensity of the game continued to rise in the third. The Bobcats kept a close lead until Jemaris Jones scored a three for the Knights, continued by two completed free throws by #5 Tristan Unold. Vanguard now led 38-37 with 1:08 left in the third.

Buchholz Colsen Orth responded with a layup. Then, Tyler Gainey closed out the third with another two for the Bobcats.

The pressure was high for Buchholz as they barely hung on to the lead 41-40 at the bottom of the third.

Down to the Wire

Early in the fourth, Daryus Boyd tied the game for the Bobcats 43-43. Vanguard immediately took back the lead 46-43 with three completed free throws.

Buchholz Anthony Wilkie went in for a layup and Palmer Walton shot a three for the Bobcats. Buchholz was down 49-51 with only 2:45 remaining.

As the clock ticked down, both teams kept the fans at Jim Haley court on the edge of their seats. With only 1:32 remaining, Aamari Reaves secured a vital three-point field goal, allowing the Bobcats to take back the lead.

#2 Aamari Reaves gets the Bobcats back in the lead with a crucial three. 1:32 left in the game.

54 – Buchholz

53 – Vanguard @buchholzbkb @ThePrepZone @RAWE_RECRUITS @352basketball @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/0ySSiAZhlu — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) February 3, 2022

Reaves sparked the energy in his teammates as Tyler Gainey shot another three for Buchholz and Anthony Wilkie swished a layup with ease. Buchholz led 59-53.

The gymnasium was electric as the game neared the final seconds. Daryus Boyd closed the fourth with two completed free throws for the Bobcats.

Buchholz took home the victory over Vanguard 62-54.

Top of the Leaderboard

Buchholz’s Boyd played a crucial role in his team’s success as he led the Bobcats with 36 points. The crowd chanted “BOYD BOYD BOYD” throughout the night as the senior guard dominated on the court.

Boyd comments on his performance.

National Signing Day

Just a few hours before Wednesday night’s basketball game, Buchholz had four athletes sign to continue playing football in college.

Congratulations to these Bobcats for signing!

Nayron Jenkins – FAMU

Adrian Sermons – Tusculum

Jahari Clemons – Tusculum

Tavares Williams Jr – Troy

Also congratulations to Quan Lee who signed with UCF in the early signing period. @BuchholzFB @ThePrepZone @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/qA1G0HFrFw — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) February 3, 2022

Among the group was Buchholz basketball’s Nay’Ron Jenkins, who signed with FAMU.

Nay’Ron Jenkins comments on his commitment to FAMU Football.

Looking Ahead

Buchholz head coach Blake Golden describes the focus of the team as they prepare for the playoffs.

Buchholz will take on Columbia in a district playoff game on Tuesday with tip-off set for 7 p.m.