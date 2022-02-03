Gators Women’s Tennis Back In Action

The 13th ranked undefeated Gators women’s tennis team returns to action after sweeping Florida State on Jan. 31.

𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗣𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗! 🎟️ The Gators take down Florida State to qualify for the Indoor National Championships in February! Presented by @WellsFargo | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/92hoYomiM5 — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) January 30, 2022

Gators Qualified For Indoor National Championship

The win over the Seminoles qualified the Gators for the Indoor National Championship in Madison, Wisconsin. With a record 0f 4-0, the Gators sit atop of the SEC standings.

The tournament takes place from Feb. 11-14, marking the first time that the Gators have reached the tournament since 2018. Just a year prior, the Gators had taken down the North Carolina Tarheels to win the 2017 Indoor National Championship. The Gators later won the NCAA Championship that May, defeating the seventh ranked Stanford Cardinals.

Upcoming Contests

On Feb. 3, the Gators will face off against the 17th ranked Old Dominion Lady Monarchs at 5 p.m. Old Dominion is also undefeated, qualifying for the tournament after a victory over 12th ranked Georgia Tech. Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee have proved to be a formidable duo, forming a 9-1 record thus far. The two freshman have been pleasant surprises for Florida this season, both have posted winning records and impressed at the UNF Invitational earlier in the year. Dudeney also holds the teams best singles record, currently sitting at 14-5 with two wins in national play.

Gainesville native Emma Shelton has emerged as one of the team’s top performers. The South Carolina transfer boasts an overall 13-5 record thus far, and is 4-0 in dual singles after defeating Florida State’s Anna Arkadianou. Last year, the former 5-star recruit and SEC Freshman of the Week helped lead the Gamecocks to the NCAA tournament. The Buchholz graduate was ranked the No. 7 prospect in Florida during her time as a prep star.

After Thursday’s match against Old Dominion, Florida will face off against 24th ranked Florida State again. Despite falling to the Gators, the Seminoles still hold a strong 4-1 record. The match will take place in Lake Nona at the USTA National Campus.