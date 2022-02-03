What’s next for 49ers?

Even though the 2021-2022 season didn’t have the ideal ending for the 49ers, they met expectations by reaching the NFC Championship game.

Before the start of the season, many experts had the Niners finishing first in the division.

After an underachieving regular season where they placed third in the NFC West, many wrote the Niners off.

Fortunately, with a 10-7 record, the 49ers were able to squeeze an NFC wildcard berth, where their expectations were low.

Playoff push

Once the playoffs began, leaning on a stout defense, the Niners looked like a possible force out of the NFC.

After upsetting the division-leading Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in the wildcard, the 49ers went into Green Bay to face the Packers, once again, as underdogs.

To the surprise of many, the Niners pulled off the unthinkable again after a 13-10 win over the Packers.

Looking to amass their third straight road playoff win, the Niners traveled to face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC conference championship.

Their playoff run came to an end as they were defeated 20-17 by a hungry Rams team.

After their season-ending loss, the question has arisen of what’s next to come for the Niners.

Is a rebuild incoming or will they be in the run to make another playoff appearance?

Jimmy G on the move?

A rebuild may not be on the way, but changes are to come.

After the Niners drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick, many believed he would take over the starting quarterback role right away.

To the surprise of many, the Niners decided to stick with the fifth-year quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter.

With one full season under his belt and a slight sign of regression from Garoppolo, Lance should take over the starter role next season.

This development has sparked the rumor of a trade looming for Garoppolo and the Niners.

A proposed trade may be the best idea for both sides as Garoppolo gets a fresh start, and Niners get to evaluate their third overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Garoppolo struggled in the playoffs throwing two touchdowns opposed to three interceptions.

Leaning on a potent run game and stingy defense, the Niners made a playoff run even with lackluster quarterback play.

Therefore, it is believed that the Niners will move on from Garoppolo and give Lance the chance to display his talents.

Even through the reports, Garoppolo has remained humble and supportive of Lance.

If the Niners do decide to trade Garoppolo, his injury history may become problematic.

Garoppolo has a torn ligament in his right thumb and may require surgery to have it fixed.

If Garoppolo does choose to have the surgery, he will miss significant time and teams may be hesitant to acquire him.

Presenting another offseason question for the Niners, will they even find suitors for Garoppolo?

Only time will tell as the Niners look for what’s next after their strong but disappointing 2021-2022 season.