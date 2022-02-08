Aaron Donald looks ahead to Super Bowl LVII

Veteran defensive tackle Aaron Donald has won almost every defensive award given out in the NFL. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, he has been named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, and he is an eight-time Pro Bowler to name a few of his accomplishments. The one thing he is missing is a Super Bowl ring. However, he has the chance to change that this Sunday in Inglewood, CA as the Rams’ take on the Bengals.

Sealing the Deal

Donald has always had individual success. It wasn’t until Sean McVay became the Rams’ head coach in 2017 that the team around him became successful. Under McVay, the team has made it to the playoffs four times and the Super Bowl twice, losing to the Patriots during their first appearance in Super Bowl LIII. With his consistent success, McVay has proved that the Rams’ made the right decision hiring him just before his 31st birthday. However, it would be nice to have the title of World Champion for him and Donald.

Donald says the team is locked in, as they prepare to face the Bengals in their second Super Bowl appearance under McVay. Avenging their loss to the Patriots at the end of the 2018 season would secure the first rings for Donald, Matthew Stafford, Andrew Whitworth, Eric Weddle, Odell Beckham Jr., Cooper Kupp, among many others.

Donald Leads Dominant Defense

During the regular season, the Rams’ defense sacked quarterbacks 50 times, the third-most in the NFL. Joe Burrow was sacked 51 times, more than anyone else in the league. In the Divisional round, the Rams’ defensive line showed their strength, sacking Tom Brady three times. The Bengals offensive line, on the other hand, gave up nine sacks in their divisional win over the Titans.

No quarterback has been sacked more this season than Joe Burrow. The Rams are 12-1 this season when Aaron Donald records at least 0.5 sacks. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) February 8, 2022

There is a glaring discrepancy between the abilities of the Rams’ defensive line and the Bengals offensive line. However, Donald made it clear that his unit is not going to overlook the Bengals offensive line. It is a level playing field to him, since they both made it to the big stage.

The Rams’ defense was impressive to begin with, as Donald played alongside the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Greg Gaines and Leonard Floyd. During the regular season, the addition of Von Miller from the Broncos only made them stronger. Donald has always been a passionate player, but he says that he has taken on even more of a leadership role with the addition of Miller. Miller motivated him to be more vocal with his teammates.

As the teams kick off at 6:30 on Sunday night, Donald and his team will be ready to prove that they can go all the way, and bring home the Lombardi Trophy.