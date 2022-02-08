The Joe Burrow Effect is Being Brought to LA for Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow, drafted by the Bengals with the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, turned the Bengals sorrows into success.

He understands what it means to represent the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California. And, The 2019 Heisman winner will be coming to a screen near you within the next week, Burrow said.

The Ohio Native recalls people laughing at people who were Bengals fans in his adolescents years. As the franchise makes their third Super Bowl appearance, there is no making fun of the Bengals now.

Likewise, Burrow continues to give his native state of Ohio something to be proud of. Furthermore, he has pride putting on the Cincinnati Jersey for the last game of the NFL 2022 season.

The Rookie Season

The Bengals won four games in Burrow’s first season. However, he has managed to win 10 games in his second season and earned a spot in the Super Bowl.

Burrow acknowledges the hard work that was necessary in order to be successful following his rookie year.

Joe Burrow? More like Joey Dimes.

In the 2021-22 season, Burrow has recorded 4,611 total yards and 34 touchdowns. In addition, the 25-year-old has a young group of teammates rallying behind him especially college teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

The wide receiver was selected with the fifth pick in the 2021 draft, heavily contributing to the Bengals success this season. Chase is third in the NFL with receiving touchdowns recording 13. In addition, he is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,455 .

The quarterback and receiver connection that Burrow and Chase share is special and Burrow recognizes that.

Burrow knows that his team is capable of securing a Super Bowl win.

The Burrow Affect

Burrow is no stranger to winning and he is no stranger to adversity. As a transfer student athlete from Ohio State University, he helped lead the LSU Tigers to winning the 2019 National Championship.

Although he is college champion, Joe Burrow is now on the quest to be a Super Bowl Champion.