Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley smiles before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

UF Lady Gators Hoops Makes the Top 25

Lexi Carson February 8, 2022

The Florida Gators Women’s has made their way into the Top 25 for the first time since 2016. The Lady Gators now sit at No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25.  AP released their ranking Monday.

Defeating Georgia

On Sunday Florida came out on top with an impressive win against Georgia, 54 to 51.

Florida Gators Women’s Basketball sophomore Jordyn Merritt warming up before a game against #14 Georgia on Feb. 10. (via @GatorsWBK on Twitter)

Florida got off to a slow start offensively, and led into the second quarter with a one point advantage of 9 to 8. Florida remained in the lead up until start of the fourth quarter. Here, Georgia led 42 to 38.

However, the Lady Gators were able to finish strong with the help of second-year Jordyn Merritt. Merritt put in 11 points in the match up and was one rebound away from a double double.

A Hot Start to 2022

Former head coach Cam Newbauer led Florida women’s basketball for four seasons. During Newbauer’s four seasons the Lady Gators were 46-71. They were the only program at Florida without an SEC championship.

Newbauer was fired last summer due to physical, mental and racial abuse allegations from his players.

Kelly Rae Finley stepped in as associate head coach on an interim basis.

Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley, left, and Julian Assibey, right, talk over strategy before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Finely has been praised on social media for her leadership with women’s basketball and ability to help the team make a comeback this season.

Florida women’s basketball is 17-6 and third in the SEC.

What’s Next?

The Lady Gators will continue their road stretch Thursday where they look to play Mississippi State.

Tipoff will begin at 6:30 p.m.

