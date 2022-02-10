Buchholz Falls to Fleming Island in District Semi-final

On Wednesday night, the Buchholz Bobcats traveled to Fleming Island to take on the Golden Eagles in the District Championship Semi-finals. The Bobcats entered the game coming off a huge victory over Columbia just the night before.

With no time to rest, the Bobcats brought the energy in a fast-paced, thrilling game against the Eagles. After leading the majority of the night, Buchholz fell to Fleming 71-68 in overtime. Daryus Boyd led the Bobcats with 24 points, followed by Aamari Reaves with 15.

Cats Control Court

The Bobcats dominated from the start. Buchholz made it to the hoop first with Palmer Walton shooting for three. The Bobcats continued to control the first quarter with Boyd going in for a layup and Palmer Walton securing another three. The Bobcats led 8-0.

Fleming Island took its time to make it on the scoreboard. Axel Holmquist scored his first layup of the quarter for the Eagles. Boyd answered with a three-pointer. Holmquist shot two more layups, and Colsen Orth responded with a three. Buchholz led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bobcats continued to lead throughout the duration of the half. With the swift execution of plays and exceptional ball movement, the Bobcats were playing with heart. Reaves opened the second quarter shooting a three-pointer for Buchholz, 17-10.

Reaves led the Bobcats in the second quarter, scoring 11 points with two more layups and an additional three-point field goal.

Buchholz #2 Aamari Reaves with another THREE

Bobcats lead Fleming Island 27-14

Boyd closed the second putting up two, allowing Buchholz to lead 29-17 at the end of the half.

A Thrilling Third

The Bobcats continued to pick up the pace in the third, applying pressure on the Eagles with an aggressive effort on both ends of the court.

Boyd opened with the completion of two free throws.

Palmer Walton shot a three and immediately after, Hayden Findley went in for a layup. With 4:40 left on the clock, Nay’Ron Jenkins tipped it in for Buchholz. Bobcats led 38-21.

Then, Orth swished back-to-back three-pointers for the Bobcats.

Buchholz had a major 44-23 lead. Buchholz fans were jumping from their seats, as the team continued to play with heart, pushing an electric performance.

“If you don’t have a layup, you have to run offense,” Head Coach Golden advised the team. “I love you guys.”

Boyd closed the quarter with a layup and free throw for the Bobcats. Buchholz remained on top 47-31.

Comeback by Eagles

The fourth quarter presented a nail-biting battle as the Fleming Island Eagles made a major comeback. A dynamic defensive effort with several steals that brought the Eagles back in the game.

With 1:14 remaining in the quarter, Lukas Miles completed a single free throw, tying the game 58-58 for the Eagles. After the Eagles put up two, Boyd kept the Bobcats in the game with a layup, sending the game into overtime 60-60.

Overtime

Fleming Island opened with a three-pointer, and Boyd answered with a layup. Buchholz was down 62-63.

With 2:24 remaining on the clock, Coach Golden guided his team, telling them to relax.

Findley executed two crucial free throws for Buchholz and immediately after Boyd put up two. Buchholz was down by one, 67-66.

Then, the Eagles pushed a layup and two more completed free throws. Buchholz trailed 71-66 when Reaves scored a final layup for the Bobcats.

After leading the majority of the game, the Bobcats fell to the Eagles 68-71 in a heartbreaking loss.

End of the Road

Despite a devastating loss, the Bobcats produced an exceptional performance at Fleming Island, playing with everything they had. The Bobcats reflect on their performance and the spectacular season they shared.

Findley expressed how proud he is of the team’s development over the season.

Jenkins commented on his highlight of the season, the Buchholz win over city rival, Gainesville High School.

Fleming Island will host Gainesville High School on Friday as they compete for the District Title. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.