Career Night from Shackelford Gets Alabama the 97-83 Win Over Ole Miss

It was a career night from Jaden Shackelford on Wednesday as the Alabama Crimson Tide guard put up a career-high 30 points and eight three-pointers in a 97-83 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1491622012908879874?s=20&t=YcJYJxGMXp7gsBs-IOuk7Q

Tide Run Over Rebels

The Crimson Tide took the first blow in the game. After falling early, Alabama found itself down 30-19 midway through the first half.

However, in just under six minutes, the Tide came storming back and took the lead off a Shackelford layup. Shackelford scored 15 points, including four threes, in the final nine minutes of the opening half.

By the break, Alabama had gone up by double-digits, and they didn’t look back. The Crimson Tide ran away with the game, stretching their lead over the Rebels as far as 17-points.

‘Anything you can do, I can do better’

It was clear from the tip that the Wednesday night matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss was a battle between each team’s star guards. It was Jarkel Joiner for Ole Miss versus Shackelford for Alabama.

The two exchanged buckets throughout the game and both finished with new career highs. Shackelford made a career-high eight of the Tide’s 14 three-pointers on the way to a 30-point night. He made eight of his 13 shots from beyond the arc and 10 of 17 from the floor.

A new Ole Miss career-high for @JarkelJoiner as he sits at 28 points after draining his fifth 3️⃣ of the night! 🖥 https://t.co/e5qeoUA84C pic.twitter.com/hLfHgO5GsA — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 10, 2022

Joiner shot 60% from the field and buried six threes of his own. He outscored Shackelford by tallying 33 points, but the Crimson Tide got the win and closed out the contest with a 97-83 win over Ole Miss.

The Tide move to 15-9 on the season and sit at No. 7 in the SEC standings. After a promising win over LSU, the Rebels dropped their second straight game. They fell to a 12-12 record and are No. 13 in the conference, just ahead of last-place Georgia.

What’s Next For Alabama and Ole Miss?

The Ole Miss Rebels will travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers on Saturday while Alabama will host the Arkansas Razorbacks.