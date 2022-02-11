Gators Women’s Basketball Continue To Roll as They Defeat Mississippi State 73-64

The Gators women’s basketball team is on a roll as they defeated Mississippi State in Starkville Thursday night, 73-64.

Gators Women’s Basketball (18-6, 8-3 SEC)

The Gators had a historic week from guard Kiki Smith earning SEC player of the week for the second time this season with the program entering the top 25 AP poll at No. 19.

The Gators entered Starkville coming off a gritty win over No.17 Georgia, another ranked opponent Florida as taken down this season, under the Interim Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley. The Gators resume has improved as they’ve defeated five top-ranked teams in the SEC. The Gators now have an SEC record at eight wins for the season. The last time the women’s program posted eight SEC wins was in 2015 . This meeting between Mississippi State and Florida marks it their first win over the Bulldogs since 2013.

Game Time

Florida’s last two games have come down to the wire as Mississippi State put up a fight against the Gators. The Bulldogs got out to an early lead and they held on to that lead as the first half ended, 36-33. Florida came out in the second half to trading back-to-back baskets with the Bulldogs.

Early on in the second half, Florida finally found themselves even at 38. The Gators then went on a run to extended their lead to 51-49 in the third quarter and then never relinquishing the lead on their way to the 73-64 win. The Gators are now riding a three-game win streak on the road.

Zipporah Broughton had a breakout performance leading the way with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Gators.

Two other fellow Gators also landed in double-figures, Emanuely de Oliveira with 13 points, and SEC player of the week Kiki Smith adding 12 points nine and rebounds.

Mississippi State Basketball(14-8 overall, 5-5 SEC)

The Bulldogs were on a three-game winning leading into the matchup with the Gators. Although leading scorer, Anastasia Hayes had another double-digit game for the Bulldogs, it was not enough to take down No. 19 Florida. Hayes led the way for the Bulldogs with 22 points and five rebounds. Her teammate Jerkalla Jordan added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Up Next

The Gators continue their road trip Monday against Auburn.