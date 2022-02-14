South Carolina v. Ole Miss preview

The South Carolina Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 SEC) travel to The Pavilion in Oxford to face Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9 SEC). Tipoff is set for Monday at7:00 p.m. (ET).

South Carolina

The Gamecocks are poised to achieve their third ever away win in Oxford. They are 2-15 all time, with one of those victories coming under head coach Frank Martin. South Carolina is led by a trio of guards in Erik Stevenson, Jermaine Couisnard and James Reese V. The three carry most of the load offensively.

South Carolina is most recently coming off their No. 12 straight victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ole Miss

The struggling Rebels have dropped their last three games against SEC competition. They most recently lost to the Missouri Tigers, 74-68.

The comeback comes up short for the Rebels. pic.twitter.com/oD2b0S628N — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 13, 2022

Fortunately, the Rebels will be back at home where they have a favorable 10-5 record. Ole Miss is headlined by guards Jarkel Joiner (14.5 ppg) and Daeshun Ruffin (12.6 ppg). Graduate center Nysier Brooks currently ranks 6th in the SEC in rebounds per game.

Where to Watch

You can view the game on the WatchESPN app.