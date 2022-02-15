No.17 Florida Women Hoops Takes Down Auburn

Behind Zippy Broughton’s 18 points, the No. 17 Florida women’s basketball team completes a three-game road trip unbeaten. Florida stood off a late surge by Auburn (9-14, 1-11 SEC), defeating the Tigers 83-77 on Monday night.

A True Road Test for Florida

It was a balanced scoring attack for the Orange and Blue. Five players scored in double-figures including senior Kristina Moore, scoring a career-high 15 points off the bench.

Even though the Tigers are ranked among the bottom in the SEC, Florida was tested until the final whistle as they left Auburn Arena unscathed. The Gators (19-6, 9-3 SEC) led by as many as 14 points in the final period. However, the Tigers wouldn’t quit.

Auburn cut the deficit to a mere four points, 78-74, after back-to-back free throws by junior guard Honesty Scott-Grayson with 18 seconds remaining.

Scott-Grayson capped off the night with a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Unfortunately, it was not enough as a key offensive rebound by Florida’s Emanuely de Oliveira led to Moore knocking down consecutive free throws to seal the game for the Gators.

Offense Came to Play

Along with Broughton, Jordyn Merritt scored 13 points, Kiara Smith 12 and Nina Rickards added 10 as Florida now has won the past five games in the series.

After an exchange of triples from each side, the Tigers took the 17-16 advantage heading into the second quarter. From there, it seemed this game could go either way as both exchanged baskets.

Auburn ‘s Sania Wells jumper brought the score to a 27-27 tie but the Orange and Blue went on a 6-0 spurt fueled by a Smith steal and layup with 3:48 left before half. Florida took the 39-36 lead into the locker room.

Coming out of the half, the Gators came out firing on all cylinders, extending their lead to 43-37. But, the Tigers strung together a 10-0 run to reclaim the lead, 47-43, with 6:03 remaining in the third. Broughton answered with five straight points of her own to bring the Gators back in front.

Florida ended the quarter on an 8-2 run as they held to the 60-55 lead heading into the final period.

Looking Ahead

Florida completes the season sweep against the Tigers. Now, the Gators turn their attention to their Thursday night matchup as they head back home in the O’Connell Center. Florida takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks.