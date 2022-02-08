Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley, left, and Julian Assibey, right, talk over strategy before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Women’s basketball coach Kelly Rae Finley talks hoops

Paulina Castro February 8, 2022 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gators Sports, Gators Women's Basketball, SEC 33 Views

The Florida Gators Women’s Basketball, led by Kelly Rae Finley, has made it No. 19 in the AP Poll this week after their victory 54-51 against Georgia. This is the first time the team has been ranked in the AP Poll in 2016. 

The interim head coach has led the Gators to defeat five ranked opponents. The Gators defeated No. 14 LSU, No. 13 Tennessee, and No. 17 Georgia which are three of the five Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the AP Polls. Finley spoke with Steve Russell on Sportscene to discuss the success the team has had this season.

Finley told Russell how the team is able to play different styles of the sport which can give them an advantage playing against other teams.

When Finley was asked if she was expecting the amount of wins the team has had, she said she knew the team would give their best everyday. Finley also expressed how the team is showing trust in their coach by improving on the plays she gives to her players.

She says “they’re selfless [and] they’re caring, but they are fierce competitors.”

The coach emphasized why she believes the team has done so well. She says the team has been able to learn the game well and it translates on to the court.

Kelly Rae Finley and the Gators hit the road to compete against Mississippi State on Thursday

