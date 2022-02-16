Kendra Falby scores 3, Gators Softball beats Jacksonville 8-0

The Gators Softball team is six games into the season with six wins. Florida is receiving a lot of contribution from freshmen Kendra Falby, Lexie Delbrey, and more.

How the game went down

In the 2022 season’s home opener for the No. 4 Gators, the scoring plays were few and far between for the majority of the game.

The first four innings saw freshman pitcher Lexie Delbrey dealing strikeouts to over half of the batters she faced. Through four innings, Delbrey threw 83 pitches to 17 batters, striking out nine. Delbrey’s first inning resulted in three walks and three strikeouts. Delbrey did not allow Jacksonville to put the ball in play through the first two innings.

Kendra Falby scores three times with just one hit

Despite only getting one base hit, freshman outfielder Kendra Falby scored three runs in Wednesday night’s game. Falby recorded one base hit, one base from error, and one hit-by-pitch base.

Falby’s speed on the bases is what got her in scoring positions. She stole two bases and advanced forward on plays that got her teammates out. This got her onto third base with less than two outs and she was able to be brought in by her teammates. Falby has now successfully stolen a base in all six games this season. She is 7-of-7 in stealing attempts.

.@kfalby7 is Fast‼️ #GoGators The speedster is 2-for-2 on stolen base attempts and has stolen a base in all six games played this season. pic.twitter.com/7fqaFaV40u — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 17, 2022

One Gator who was effective in bringing her teammates home was redshirt junior Skylar Wallace. Like, Falby, Wallace recorded one hit in three at bats. She did, however, have three RBIs, two for Falby. Wallace’s one hit was a 2-RBI double to right field which brought in Avery Goelz from second base and Kendra Falby all the way from first base.

Senior outfielder Cheyenne Lindsey also had a good game in the home opener, going 2-of-3 on the game. One hit was an RBI triple that scored Katie Kistler who was pinch-running for Reagan Walsh. This game also marked Lindsey’s birthday.

What’s next for the Gators?

Coming up this weekend for the Gators is another tournament, this time hosted in Gainesville. The Gators start the tournament against No. 14 Duke. They will also play Villanova, Louisville, and Florida A&M.