Florida Gators Softball Hosts T-Mobile Tournament

Florida Gators Softball will host this season’s T-Mobile Tournament where they are set to face off against four teams. The No. 4 Gators will play No. 14 Duke at 6 p.m. on Friday, Villanova at 11:30 a.m. and Louisville at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and Florida A&M at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Here’s what to look out for.

The Florida Gators

The Gators are currently undefeated so far this season with a 6-0 record. This tournament will mark the Gators second top-25 match up of the season as they take on No. 14 Duke University. The teams first top-25 victory came from a win over No.16 Michigan during opening week.

The team’s freshman have been working up a storm as they continue to shine during their first collegiate season. Lexie Delbrey (RHP) was named SEC Freshman of the Week after throwing a one hit shutout during the USF-Rawlings Invitational against Michigan. Delbrey also had her first career save during her collegiate debut against Illinois State. Raegan Walsh (SS) leads the team with six RBIs within a single game against Jacksonville University. During that same matchup, Walsh earned her first collegiate grand slam. Kendra Falby (OF) is 7-for-7 for stolen bases. Falby has successfully stolen a base at least once in all six games this season.

There are a few players on the roster that were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team: 5th year Hannah Adams (2B), senior Charla Echols (3B) and senior Elizabeth Hightower (RHP). Echols and Adams can also be seen on Softball America’s Preseason All-Americans list.

Gators Softball currently has a high of 29 at-bats, 13 runs scored, 13 hits, 13 RBIs, two homeruns, nine strikeouts and five stolen bases within a single game this season. Falby leads the team with a .529 batting average, .765 slugging percentage, nine runs scored, nine hits and seven stolen bases overall.

Florida Gators Football Head Coach Billy Napier with throw the first pitch against Duke.

The Duke Blue Devils and the Florida Gators first ever Matchup

The Blue Devils are currently 4-1 in the season with their only loss coming from No.21 Arizona State. The team looks for their second top-5 win of the season, having beaten No.5 Oklahoma State last week.

Duke currently has a high of 33 at bats, 15 runs scored, 14 hits, 15 RBIs, four home runs, eight strikeouts and four stolen bases within single games. Kelly Torres (C/3B) leads the team with a .571 batting average and eight hits. Caroline Jacobsen (OF) leads with a 1.231 slugging percentage, three homeruns and 16 total base.

This is the first ever matchup between the Gators and the Blue Devils. Duke will play its first game of the tournament against Villanova, Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Ready to go in Gainesville 😈https://t.co/20sjQgWZ9K — Duke Softball (@DukeSOFTBALL) February 17, 2022

The Villanova Wildcats

The Wildcats are currently 2-3 this season. They have yet to play a top-25 team. This weekend this will meet with two.

The team’s leading stats within a single game are 27 at bats, nine runs scored, 11 hits, eight RBIs, two home runs, 11 strikeouts and five stolen bases. Megan Kern (SS) dominates the team’s individual player statistics with a .462 batting average, .769 slugging percentage, three runs scored, six hits, one home run, and 10 total bases.

Just like Duke, this will be Villanova’s first ever meet up with Florida on the field. The Wildcats are looking for their first top-25 win of the season. Their first game of the tournament is against Louisville at 10:30 A.M. on Friday.

The Louisville Cardinals

The Cardinals are 4-1 this season. Their one loss comes from unranked Ohio State and they have yet to face a ranked team.

Louisville’s leading game statistics for this season are 32 at bats, 14 runs scored, 12 hits, 10 RBIs, two home runs, eight strike outs, and one stolen base. Taylor Roby (RHP) leads the Cardinals with a .467 batting average, 1.133 slugging percentage, eight runs batted in, three home runs, 17 total bases and four walks. Carmyn Greenwood (OF) leads with 11 runs scored, seven hits, two doubles and one triple.

The Louisville Cardinals are currently 0-4 against Florida and look to gain their first win over the Gators. They play their first game of the tournament against Villanova at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Florida A&M Rattlers

The Rattlers are 1-3 in in season with their only win coming against Winthrop University.

Florida A&M’s top game stats consist of 25 at bats, four runs scored, seven hits, three RBIs, eight strikeouts and four stolen bases. Nyah Morgan leads the team with a .357 batting average, .571 slugging performance, five hits, three runs batted in, three doubles and eight total bases.

Florida A&M are 0-21 overall against the Gators. Their first game of the weekend is against Louisville on Friday at 1 p.m.