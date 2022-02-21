2022 Winter Olympics wrap up

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics concluded on Sunday. Now, Beijing is the first city to host both the summer and winter games.

Medal Count

Norway led the way with 37 overall medals; 16 gold, 8 silver, and 13 bronze. Russia was not far behind finishing with 32 overall medals; 6 gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze. Germany came in third place with 27 medals; 12 gold, 10 silver, and 5 bronze. Canada placed fourth with just one more medal than the U.S. Canada finished with 26 medals; 4 gold, 8 silver, and 14 bronze. The United States rounded out the top five with 25 overall medals; 8 gold, 10 silver, and 7 bronze.

That's a wrap! Norway ends atop the medal count at the 2022 #WinterOlympics, with the United States pulling in 25 total medals. NBC Olympics // @Delta pic.twitter.com/h8vBKlGlMl — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2022

Key Moments

There were six athletes for the United States who secured multiple medals and Lindsey Jacobellis is the only athlete to win two gold medals. Nathan Chen won gold in the men’s figure skating singles, becoming the first Asian American man to earn an Olympic medal in this event.

Eileen Gu, the 18-year old free style skater was a popular topic at the winter Olympics as she took home a medal in all three of her events. She took home two gold medals and one silver for China.

Shuan White, the snowboarder closed out his Olympic career in Beijing without making the podium.

Diversity at the Olympics

Erin Jackson and Elana Meyers Taylor made history in Beijing for African-Americans and for woman. The american women collected 13 of the 25 medals for the United States.

Elana Meyers Taylor won a historic bronze medal at the two-woman bobsled event, becoming the most decorated African-American athlete in winter Olympics history with five medals. She had the honor of carrying the American Flag at the closing ceremony. Taylor hopes that her historic performance at the Olympics encourages black athletes and everybody to come out to winter sports. She wants winter sports to be for everybody regardless of race or socio-economic class.

Erin Jackson, the former Florida Gator and Ocala, Fl native made history at the winter Olympics when she won gold in the speedskating competition. She became the first African-American woman to medal in her sport at the Olympics. Jackson almost didn’t make it to the winter Olympics this year after coming in third at the U.S. trials in January. Only the top two are guaranteed a spot to the Olympics, but thanks to team USA speed skater Brittany Bowe she offered up her spot to Jackson after placing first in the trials. Team USA did gain a third qualifier in the 500m and Bowe did compete in the Olympics, she came in sixth place. Erin Jackson did not disappoint.

ERIN JACKSON WINS IT 🥇 With a winning time of 37.04, Jackson became the first Black woman to win Gold in Olympic Speed Skating history. Jackson began speed skating just 5 years ago. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/dq2CpGPmvW — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) February 13, 2022

Up Next

Beijing will look to host the Paralympics which will kick off on March 4th. Next, Beijing will pass the baton to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy, which will host the 2026 winter Olympics.