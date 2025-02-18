Team USA Falls to Sweden 2-1 in 4 Nations Face-Off

Share Facebook

Team USA had a rough outing in their final round robin game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, bested by Sweden 2-1 in Boston’s TD Garden.

Sweden Stalls the U.S.

It was another red-white-and-blue night in Boston– for all of about one minute. After Chris Kreider (Rangers) buried a rebound just 35 seconds into the contest, the positives for team USA quickly dried up.

Swedish netminder Samuel Errson (Flyers) got the nod over previous starter Filip Gustavsson (Wild). He shook off the fast one, and proceeded to stonewall a starving USA squad for the remaining 59 minutes of play. He finished the game with 32 saves.

Gustav Nyquist (Predators) tied the game later in the first, quickly followed by Jesper Bratt (Devils), who moved up to the top line for the first time in the tournament. Despite heavy pressure from the US in the final period, the 2-1 score from the end of the first carried to the end of the game.

🇸🇪 SWEDEN GOAL 🇸🇪 Jesper Bratt scores in the final minute of the first period to put Sweden up 2-1! 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL#Sweden #USA pic.twitter.com/39DMwrJKKc — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) February 18, 2025

USA Fighting Through Injuries

With Canada’s regulation win over Finland earlier in the day, the U.S. already secured its spot in the tournament finals.

Knowing this, head coach USA Mike Sullivan (Penguins) scratched stars Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) and Charlie McAvoy (Boston). The three sat due to injuries from the first two games but hope to play in Thursday’s final. McAvoy was just admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital due to an infection. His status is the most questionable.

The injury bug continued to bite Team USA Monday night. Bruiser Brady Tkachuk (Senators) took a nasty dive into the net which sent him to the locker room early.

“We’ll probably have more information tomorrow.” Mike Sullivan comments on the status of Brady Tkachuk, Auston Matthews, and Charlie McAvoy. #4Nations pic.twitter.com/FVR4giqHxv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025

Face-Off Final

With the status of some of the tournament’s biggest stars statuses up in the air, the Americans wait with bated breath. All eyes move to Thursday’s rematch for the gold against Team Canada. The US beat their northern neighbors in their first encounter, 3-1.

The 4 Nations Face-Off Final is live Thursday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m. from Boston airing on ESPN/ESPN+.