Team Lebron wins NBA All-Star game

Team Lebron is officially 5-0 in the All-Star Game after their 163-160 win over Team Durant.

LeBron and his teams can't lose in the All-Star game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PIxQvDnWio — ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2022

Starting Lineups

Team Lebron and Team Durant each consisted of 12 of the best players from the league. The starting lineup was Lebron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Demar Derozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo. For Team Durant, they were Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, and Trae Young.

NBA-75 All-Time Ceremony

The halftime show at this All-Star game is iconic as the NBA celebrated the NBA 75 All-time team.

75 GREATEST NBA PLAYERS OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/L6uzq3AJ0t — Maurice (@Maurice41742373) February 21, 2022

The players on the list are the best 75 players to ever hit the court. All living members off the list were brought out and honored in front of their peers. Michael Jordan and Lebron James now have the honor of being ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 players of all time. It was a historical night for James as he now remains undefeated in the All-Star game. On top of that, he now holds the honor of being the No. 2 basketball player of all time. This all took place in his former stadium and in front of his hometown fans. In short, Lebron will go down as an Ohio legend.

"He's just a kid from Akron." LeBron makes his 18th #NBAAllStar appearance 🌟 pic.twitter.com/oxn7pGdp9U — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022

Notable Performances

Steph Curry is one of the most famous athletes on the planet. His resume is out of this world and is only getting better. For instance, Curry is now a three-time NBA champion, two-time MVP and first all-time in three-pointers made. He now has one more accomplishment to add; All-Star MVP. Curry now holds the first-ever Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Trophy. He dropped 50 points in the Team Lebron win. He knocked down 16 of 27 three-pointers. As a result, he now holds the record for most three-pointers made in a game.

STEPH CURRY JUST DID THAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8zow8NdlDa — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 21, 2022

What’s Next?

The NBA regular season resumes Thursday with the Boston Celtics against the Brooklyn Nets on national television.